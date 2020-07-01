

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) has officially terminated the employment contract of Markus Braun who resigned as chief executive officer of the company earlier this month following the revelation of 1.9 billion pounds in missing funds.



Braun was arrested last week by German police on fraud charges. Currently, he is out on bail.



Meanwhile, the UK's financial watchdog reportedly has lifted restrictions on German payments company Wirecard, allowing it to resume payment activities.



The Financial Conduct Authority had imposed restrictions on the company's UK arm after its collapse last week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WIRECARD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de