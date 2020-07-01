

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) said it expects a second quarter underlying revenue decline of around 29%. The Group noted that this is in line with its previously published outlook for underlying revenue for the quarter to be substantially down year on year, as major markets were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Underlying revenue declined 27% in May, and was down around 12% in June.



The Group continues to expect that the first half trading margin will be substantially down on the prior year.



