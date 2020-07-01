

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final PMI survey results from Italy and France are due at 3.45 and 3:50 am ET Wednesday, respectively. German manufacturing PMI data and jobless rate will be released at 3.55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the pound, it eased.



The euro was worth 120.79 against the yen, 1.0636 against the franc, 1.1230 against the greenback and 0.9065 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



