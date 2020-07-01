

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday to hover near an eight-year high as the continued spread of Covid-19 pandemic posed growing risk to the world. Lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing also added to the metal's safe-haven appeal.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,787.83 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,804.90.



At least 10,511,379 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 510,742 have died, a Reuters tally shows.



The United States may soon record as many as 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day if the current trajectory of the outbreak is not changed, the government's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned as new U.S. Covid-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday.



He also said U.S. health officials are keeping an eye on a new strain of flu carried by pigs in China.



President Donald Trump has tweeted about the spread of the coronavirus and his anger towards China.



'As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it!'



Meanwhile, after Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a controversial security law that gave Beijing new powers over Hong Kong, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it's a 'sad day' for the people of the territory and warned Beijing of new countermeasures.



