Hallura Announces the Appointment of Paul Navarre to Its Board of Directors

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallura Ltd., an Israeli aesthetic medical company developing the next generation of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Dermal Fillers, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Paul Navarre to serve as an independent director of Hallura's Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Paul Navarre as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Hallura's board," said Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, co-founder and Chairman of Hallura. "His exceptional track record made Paul a respected and well-known executive in the industry. Paul shares our vision on how Hallura's technology is disruptive and can transform the industry. Paul's unique insights will help guide the vision and strategic opportunities of Hallura."

Mr. Paul Navarre commented "I am very excited to join the Board of Directors. Hallura is at the forefront of the technology that will allow to access the next generation of aesthetic treatments. The great progresses Hallura did in the last two years make it an exciting time to join the company and I look forward to bringing my experience to the Board."

Paul Navarre has more than 25 years' experience in the pharmaceuticals and consumer goods industries. He was Chief Executive Officer of Ferring Holding Inc (US) between 2017 and 2020, managing activities including commercial operations, clinical development and manufacturing. Previously, as President of Allergan International, he managed a $3 billion specialty care business covering dermatology, ophthalmology, urology and neurosciences. During 10 years at Allergan, Mr. Navarre built a strong track record in the aesthetic medical market, delivering solid business results and developing multiple successful organizations. Before joining Allergan, Mr. Navarre spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble, starting in consumer goods before moving to the company's pharmaceuticals division.

About Hallura Ltd.

Hallura Ltd. brings a disruptive HA technology to the fast growing aesthetic injectables market using proprietary HA crosslinking technology, not involving BDDE. Hallura's HA dermal fillers answer the growing demand for better, safer fillers with natural and soft aesthetic results.

Founded in November 2017 by Dr. Stéphane Meunier, Mrs. Alona Gellerman, Dr. Per Hedén and Dr. Shimon Eckhouse and with its headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing in Yokneam Israel. Hallura is a portfolio company of Alon Medtech Ventures owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse.

