

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Garland Ventures Ltd is recalling Five Cheese Stuffed Shells citing possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves 1095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays that was distributed across the nation in limited number of retail stores.



The product 'Five Cheese Stuffed Shells' comes in 10.76 ounces containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley. They are packed in aluminum foil container with clear lid marked lot# F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of label.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, the company has not received reports of any illness to date related to the affected product.



The Garland, Texas-based company ceased the product's further production and distribution immediately after noting the potential for contamination in sample testing.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund.



Norpac Fisheries Export also recalled all fresh shrimp poke this week citing Listeria concerns. Further, Ramar Foods in mid-May called back one flavor of Peekaboo ice cream sold through Target stores in four states for the same reasons.



