

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) announced Wednesday that it has acquired digitally-native wine brand Empathy Wines. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



As part of the agreement, Constellation will work with the Empathy Wines team to further scale the brand's growth, while leveraging their rich consumer insights and analytics, proven brand building expertise, and high-performing digital technology to build DTC and digital capabilities.



The Empathy Wines brand will be integrated into Constellation's wine and spirits brand portfolio. Empathy Wines employees, including co-founders Jon Troutman and Nate Scherotter, will join the Constellation Brands family and work together with its wine and spirits organization. Vaynerchuk will continue to assist Constellation Brands and Empathy Wines in a consulting capacity.



Empathy Wines is a high-performing, digitally-native wine brand and direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform co-founded by entrepreneur and media personality Gary Vaynerchuk with business partners Jon and Nate.



Empathy Wines focuses on producing high quality, sustainably made wines, sold direct-to-consumer through its eCommerce platform, powered by consumer insights and content-driven digital marketing.



