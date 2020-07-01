

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) said its Australian subsidiary has acquired Adams Pest Control Pty Ltd, an independent pest control provider in Australia. Adams Pest Control will join the Orkin Australia portfolio of brands. Peter Taylor, Director and General Manager of Adams Pest Control, will be joining the Orkin Australia team.



Adams Pest Control has over 75 years of experience in all aspects of general pest control and wildlife control. Rollins noted that Adams Pest Control is a market leader in the greater Melbourne and Adelaide areas.



