

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



-Earnings: -$5 million in Q3 vs. $16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q3 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Revenue: $403 million in Q3 vs. $547 million in the same period last year.



