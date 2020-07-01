

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) and Daimler announced that they have expanded their agreement and Daimler would implement an intelligent cloud solution and migrate its global after-sales portal to the IBM public cloud.



The expanded agreement allows Daimler to drive innovation, while also benefiting from one of the industry's most open and secure public clouds for business.



'As organizations redefine their operations by adopting public cloud, they're able to drive innovation and modernize their infrastructures, while still prioritizing security,' said Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud.



