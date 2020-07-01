

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Plant-based meat products maker Beyond Meat, Inc. struck a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to launch its plant-based burgers in supermarkets and grocery stores across mainland China.



Initially, Alibaba will roll out the Beyond Meat burger patties at 50 of its Freshippo stores in Shanghai from Saturday and an additional 48 stores in Beijing and Hangzhou by September. Freshippo stores allow customers to use an app to order food and groceries.



Beyond Meat's first entry into the Chinese market was facilitated through a partnership with Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks Corp. in April to launch its plant-based platform in China, including a new food and beverage menu.



Starbucks is working with Beyond Meat to create three new dishes - Beyond Beef Pesto Pasta, Beyond Beef Classic Lasagna, and Beyond Beef Spicy & Sour Wrap.



Last month, Beyond Meat also entered into a new partnership with Yum China, the local owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, which together and some other brands have about restaurants across most cities in China.



KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell have begun testing Beyond Meats products with Chinese customers, which could lead to a massive roll out of the products later on. This test marked its debut in mainland China.



According to Beyond Meat, they have also signed a new deal with a local food distributor Sinodis, that will enable them to be a supplier to restaurants and caterers across China.



Beyond Meat makes plant-based burgers, beef, sausage, crumbles, and more. The products offer greater or equal protein levels than their animal counterparts, no cholesterol, less saturated fat, and no antibiotics or hormones.



Shifting from animal to plant-based meat can address four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare.



