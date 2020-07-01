

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Texas and Arizona have hit a grim record of the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day.



With 6,975 new cases, the total number of infections in Texas reached 159,986, according to the state's department of health.



Texas has become the new epicenter of the deadly virus in the United States after setting three straight single-day records last week.



One of the most populous state in the U.S., Texas had 75,000 new cases in 3 weeks from June 8 to June 29. It took 3 months to reach its first 75000 cases.



Since June 1, hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection more than tripled from 1,756 to 6,533, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.



Arizona reported more than 4,600 new cases, which is a record surge in daily cases. A total of 4683 new infections took the state's total to 79,228 Tuesday, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update.



Governor Doug Ducey issued an order banning operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days. He also restricted public gatherings of 50 or more people.



Public school reopening has been postponed to August 17.



Almost half of U.S. states are witnessing increases in new cases over the last two weeks. COVID infections are increasing precipitously across the southern and western parts of the country.



Easing of lockdown measures has been attributed to the worsening situation in these regions.



Hospitalizations due to the deadly disease are rising by at least 25 percent in the states of Texas, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina, Montana, Georgia and California, The Washington Post reported.



