

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar showed muted trading against its major counterparts in the European trading session on Wednesday, following the release of ADP data showing private sector job growth for June. Investors await minutes from the recent Fed meeting due later today.



Data from payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment in June as well as a substantial upward revision to the data for May.



ADP said private sector employment jumped by 2.369 million jobs in June, which was below economist estimates for a spike of about 3.000 million jobs.



The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index for June is due at 10:00 am ET. Economists expect the index to rise to 49.5 in June from 43.1 in May.



The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from the June policy meeting at 2:00 pm ET. The minutes may shed light on policy makers' opinions related to implementation of curve control.



All-important nonfarm payrolls data is due tomorrow. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 3 million jobs during the month, up from a gain of 2.5 million jobs in May.



The currency rose against its major counterparts in the Asian session, excepting the franc.



The greenback fell to a 5-day low of 1.2427 against the pound from Tuesday's closing value of 1.2399. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.28 level.



Final data from IHS Markit showed that the UK manufacturing sector showed signs of stabilizing in June, following the steep downturn caused by the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/ IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose sharply to 50.1 in June from 40.7 in May. The reading came in line with the flash estimate.



The greenback weakened to a 2-day low of 107.36 against the yen, after rising to 108.17 in the Asian session, which was its highest since June 9. The pair was worth 107.92 when it ended deals on Tuesday. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 104.00 level.



Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 28.4 in June from 24.0 in May.



The greenback pulled back to 1.1239 against the euro, from a 9-day high of 1.1185 seen at 7:30 am ET. The pair had closed Tuesday's deals at 1.1233. If the greenback drops further, 1.14 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Data from the Federal Employment Agency showed that German unemployment increased less than expected in June.



The number of unemployed persons rose by 69,000 in June, compared to economists' forecast of 120,000. In May, the number of people out of work increased by 237,000.



The greenback held steady against the franc, after having recovered from a 2-day low of 0.9458 set at 4:15 am ET. At Tuesday's close, the pair was valued at 0.9472.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed releases minutes from June 9-10 meeting.



