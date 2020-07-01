

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (KR), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.



The company said the new testing model combines at-home convenience with telehealth technology, with most results confirmed in less than 72 hours.



The company noted that the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will be available to frontline associates across Kroger's Family of Companies, beginning this week.



In partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, Kroger Health plans to process more than 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.



The home collection kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials for return shipment of the sample to the laboratory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

