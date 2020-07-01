

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck Wednesday said it received a Supplementary Statement of Objections from the European Commission in the ongoing proceedings concerning the Sigma-Aldrich acquisition, which was completed in 2015.



In July 2017, Merck received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission. This relates to a packaging technology developed by Sigma-Aldrich prior to its acquisition by Merck.



The SSO states that the allegations previously made against Merck will be dropped. The SSO retains allegations made against Sigma-Aldrich, which will be the object of the ongoing proceedings.



Merck said it is confident that it will be possible to resolve the situation satisfactorily.



