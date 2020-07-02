

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - U.S. vehicle sales for major companies fell sharply in the second-quarter, hurt by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.



Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for the second-quarter were 177,328 units, a decrease of 49.5 percent from the prior year.



Sales of the Nissan 370Z were up 24 percent in the first quarter to 749 units. Murano sales rose 0.3 percent with 14,292 units sold.



Meanwhile, Volkswagen of America reported that its second-quarter total sales dropped 29 percent to 69,933 vehicles from 98,736 vehicles in the prior year.



Quarterly total car sales decreased 39 year-over-year to 28,290 units, while SUV sales dropped 21 percent to 41,643 units from the prior year.



Separately, Mazda North American Operations reported total June sales of 25,326 vehicles, an increase of 10.9 percent compared to June 2019.



Sales in the first half of the year totaled 128,869 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to the same time last year.



With 25 selling days in June, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 15.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate basis.



Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 50,135 units, a 22% decrease compared with June 2019. Retail sales grew 6% despite the ongoing economic challenges.



Hyundai sold 48,935 retail units in June, with SUVs representing 69% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 34% with the flagship SUV Palisade establishing a new overall and retail monthly sales record. Santa Fe retail sales were up 14% and Kona retail sales increased by 1%.



For the second quarter, Hyundai sold 141,722 total units, a 24% decline and 134,122 retail units, a 5% decline compared with last year.



Separately, American Honda reported its second-quarter total sales declined 27.9% to 293,502 vehicles. Quarterly car sales dropped 34.5 percent year-over-year to 122,665 units,while trucks sales declined 22.3 percent to 170,837 units.



American Honda's total sales were 114,774 vehicles in June 2020, down 15.5 percent from the prior year.



