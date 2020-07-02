

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported a pretax loss of 121 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 11 April 2020 compared to profit of 75 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 24.8 pence compared to profit of 14.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 108 million pounds, 28.5% lower than last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.2 pence compared to 16.0 pence. The Group noted that the period included a little over three weeks of enforced closure of all sites.



For the 28 weeks ended 11 April 2020, total revenue was 1.04 billion pounds, 12.4% lower than last year due to the government directive to close all sites on 20 March in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. As at week 24, the last full week of trading before closure to 14 March, like-for-like sales grew by 0.9%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de