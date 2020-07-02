

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a packaging company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax grew 5 percent to 368 million pounds from last year's 350 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share on a continuing operations basis increased 8 percent from last year to 21.2 pence. Basic earnings per share including discontinued operations surged 87 percent to 38.5 pence.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 33.2 pence.



In the year, the direct Covid-19 impact to operating profit is estimated to be in the region of 15 million pounds.



Revenue for year declined 2 percent to 6.04 billion pounds from 6.17 billion pounds a year ago. Revenue declined 2 percent on a constant currency basis.



Organic corrugated box volumes grew 0.6 percent in the year, compared to 2.4 percent growth last year.



Corrugated box volumes fell 1 percent in March, and 4.5 percent in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



