

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) has agreed to sell 49% equity interest in a 2.3 GW US renewables portfolio to Hannon Armstrong (HASI). ENGIE will retain a controlling share in the portfolio and continue to manage the assets. Hannon Armstrong will take immediate ownership of 49% of 663 megawatts of commissioned wind projects. The remaining 1.6 GW of projects, currently under construction, will be transferred into the partnership upon commissioning. ENGIE will continue to consolidate the projects in its accounts.



The portfolio comprises 13 projects (9 onshore wind projects and 4 solar), located in key markets in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

