

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices declined at the fastest pace in nearly four years in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index declined 2.01 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.67 percent drop in April.



The latest decline was the biggest since August 2016, when it was down 2.05 percent.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 1.67 percent and 2.58 percent, respectively in May.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 16.53 percent annually in May and prices for intermediate goods fell by 0.32 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 5.26 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods rose by 3.74 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.28 percent in May.



