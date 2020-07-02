

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices declined for the fifth straight month in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index decreased 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate of decline as seen in May. This was the fifth consecutive drop in prices. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged again in June, while economists forecast a 0.1 percent rise.



Prices for international package tours, fruits, vegetables and heating oil prices increased in June.



Meanwhile, the prices of air transport and hotel accommodation fell from the previous month.



The core CPI fell 0.8 percent annually in June and declined 0.1 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.1 percent monthly in June and declined 1.3 percent from the previous year.



