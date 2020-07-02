

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday, with encouraging manufacturing data from across the globe and hopes that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed helping boost investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,213 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



Travel stocks gained ground after reports that dozens of countries will be exempt from a travel quarantine from Monday.



British Airways-owner IAG surged 6.3 percent, while hotel group rallied 3.4 percent and Intercontinental Hotel Group added 3.3 percent.



Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped 5.4 percent. The company said that trading in its stores that have reopened after coronavirus lockdown has been 'reassuring and encouraging'.



Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings rose over 2 percent and Ryanair Holdings gained 3.3 percent after unveiling their passenger traffic figures for June.



Meggitt soared 7 percent. The engineering company said that it is experiencing initial signs of recovery in commercial aerospace.



