

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased marginally in June as containment measures to curb the spread of coronavirus weighed on the labor market, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security revealed on Thursday.



In June, the number of registered unemployed rose by 5,107 or 0.1 percent from the previous month. The unemployment had increased sharply by 26,573 in May and by 282,891 in April.



This was the first increase in unemployment for June since 2008. Unemployment usually decrease in the month of June.



The total number of jobseekers was 3.86 million in June, the highest since May 2016. Unemployment increased in all sectors except agriculture. In the service sector, unemployment fell 27,319 and declined 15,927 in construction. Industry reported a decrease of 7,770.



Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 25,342 in agriculture.



