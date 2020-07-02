

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boy Scouts of America recalled about 78,000 units of Cub Scout outdoor activity pins for violating the federal lead content ban, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the activity pin's face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.



The recall involves Boy Scouts of America's Cub Scout outdoor activity pins. The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.



The company has not received any untoward reports involving the activity pins.



The company said customers can return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America's National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.



The activity pins were made in China and imported in to the U.S. by Ogden, Utah-based Symbol Arts LLC. They were distributed across the U.S. by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Boy Scouts of America.



They were sold at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors across the U.S. and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.



In September 2018, Boy Scouts of America had recalled about 110,000 brass neckerchief slides as the colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contained levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.



In March 2020, Grizzly Industrial recalled about 20,745 children's tool kits, including about 100 units sold in Canada, due to similar violation of federal lead content ban and toy safety requirements. On the same day, Kidz Concepts recalled about 3,200 units of Lilly of New York children's winter boots from similar issue.



All these products were manufactured in China, which has been supplying several products, particularly infant products and children's toys, that contain high levels of toxic lead.



