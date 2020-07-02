

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) said the company has closed the acquisition of Peak. The transaction has a total purchase price of approximately $1.85 billion comprised approximately of equal contributions of cash and Zynga common stock. Peak will continue to be led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Sidar Sahin and its current management team.



Zynga said the close of the acquisition is effective as of July 1, 2020. The company expects to update its full year 2020 guidance when reporting its second quarter 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020.



