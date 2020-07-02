

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate increased in May after easing in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.8 percent in May from 6.6 percent in April. In March, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 7.7 percent.



The number of job seekers increased by 307,000 persons to 1.93 million in May from 1.62 million in the preceding month.



The employment rate fell to 57.6 percent in May from 57.9 percent in the previous month.



The number of employed decreased by 84,000 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 23.5 percent in May from 21.5 percent in the prior month.



