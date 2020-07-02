

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Inc. (XP) shares are rising on Thursday morning as it announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,535,420 Class A common shares.



The shares of the technology-driven financial services platform are currently trading at $45.74, up 5.48 percent from its previous close of $43.36.



For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $15.50-$49.78 on average volume of 1,685,988.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

