

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer sentiment improved at the end of June, according to the flash survey conducted by the market research group GfK.



The consumer sentiment index rose three points to -27 over the last two weeks of June. The June reading was -30.



Four measures of the index increased, while one measure decreased. Assessment of past and future financial situation strengthened during the survey period.



Consumers' view on past general economic situation weakened, while outlook for future economic situation improved.



The major purchase index advanced notably by seven points as more shoppers hit the high streets.



'Despite the backdrop of dire warnings about the state of the economy, large-scale job losses, the end of furlough with the prospect of further unemployment, and a possible second-wave of COVID-19, consumers appear to be slightly more confident as lockdown loosens across parts of the UK,' Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said.



