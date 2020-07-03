

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said Oyu Tolgoi LLC has completed an updated feasibility study (OTFS20) and is in the process of submitting this to the Government of Mongolia. The updated study incorporates a new mine design for Panel 0 of the Hugo Dummett North underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi.



The Group said the new design also confirms that the caving method of mining remains valid and that the underground schedule and costs remain within the ranges previously disclosed. These ranges include a delay of 21 to 29 months for first sustainable production compared to the original feasibility study guidance in 2016 and an increase of $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion from the original $5.3 billion development capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de