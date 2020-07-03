

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avalon Furniture is recalling about 9,500 units of Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture collection sold through Rooms To Go due to violation of federal lead paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



According to the agency, the base coat paint used on pieces within the furniture collection contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. If ingested by young children, toxic lead can cause adverse health effects.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products.



The affected Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Collection was manufactured in Vietnam between August 1, 2019 and December 18, 2019. The furniture is in white, black, and gray colors, and includes the dresser, mirror, king headboard, king footboard, queen headboard, queen footboard, chest, and gent's chest.



They were sold exclusively at Rooms To Go stores and online at www.roomstogo.com from October 2019 through April 2020 for between $100 and $600 per piece.



Consumers can contact Rooms To Go for free replacement and free pickup of the furniture.



In recent furniture recalls, The Furniture Connexion in late June called back about 5,400 Modavari Forrest Live Edge benches citing fall and injury risks.



On June 18, Modus Furniture recalled about 1,300 units of Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers, as they are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards. Further, Herman Miller and Design Within Reach in May recalled about 2,700 units of Nelson and Lauki dressers and cabinets for the same concerns.



