

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited said Friday that Intel Capital will invest 1,894.50 crore Indian rupees or $253 million in Jio Platforms.



According to Reliance Industries, the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of 5.16 lakh crore.



Intel Capital's investment represents a 0.39% equity stake in the Indian telecom operator Jio, which has more than 388 million subscribers.



Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to 117,588.45 crore, Reliance Industries said in a statement.



