

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Friday as investors weighed another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases against encouraging service sector data from China.



Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.



The benchmark DAX was up 9 points at 12,617 after climbing as much as 2.8 percent the previous day.



Technology stocks were moving up, with Infineon Technologies rising 0.6 percent and Dialog Semiconductor adding 1.7 percent.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank dropped around 1 percent.



Delivery Hero surged 5 percent after the online takeaway food company reported a near-doubling of orders in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de