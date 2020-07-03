

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday after the U.S. notched more than 53,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump in infections around the country.



Hopes of more stimulus and upbeat data from the U.S. and China helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The euro slipped after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tendered his resignation ahead of an expected government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,038 after rallying 2.5 percent the previous day.



Sanofi edged down slightly. The French pharmaceutical company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Phase 3 trial of arthritis drug Kevzara (sarilumab) 400 mg in Covid-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation did not meet its primary and key secondary endpoints.



Peugeot declined 1.2 percent after reports that the French automotive manufacturer and Fiat Chrysler are considering options to reduce a planned cash payout to FCA shareholders ahead of their merger.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de