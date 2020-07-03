

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the United States set a new one-day record for new coronavirus infections.



With 53,292 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to 2739879, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Friday.



It comes a day after the country hit a dismal record high of more than 50,000 new cases in a day.



Nearly one fifth of COVID cases in the country were recorded in Florida, which reported a single-day high of 10,000 new infections Thursday.



Texas, the new epicenter of the deadly disease in the U.S., and California also reported significant number of infections.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order making it compulsory for people to wear mask in public.



There is ray of hope in Ohio and Illinois, where no new deaths or infections were reported on Thursday.



The daily death toll also is rising nationally. With 678 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll rose to 128062.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32064 deaths, 394954 infections), New Jersey (15107 deaths, 172356 infections), Michigan (6212 deaths, 71678 infections), Massachusetts (8132 deaths, 109338 infections), Louisiana (3255 deaths, 61561 infections), Illinois (6951 deaths, 144013 infections), Pennsylvania (6712 deaths, 92612 infections), California (6265 deaths, 246550 infections), Connecticut (4326 deaths, 46646 infections), Texas (2542 deaths, 179137 infections), Georgia (2849 deaths, 87709 infections), Virginia (1816 deaths, 63735 infections), Maryland (3212 deaths, 68423 infections), Florida (3617 deaths, 169106 infections), Indiana (2662 deaths, 46387 infections), Ohio (2876 deaths, 52865 infections), Colorado (1701 deaths, 33335 infections), Minnesota (1495 deaths, 37210 infections), Arizona (1764 deaths, 87445 infections) Washington (1342 deaths, 34151 infections), North Carolina (1409 deaths, 68216 infections), Mississippi (1092 deaths, 28770 infections), Tennessee (620 deaths, 46890 infections) and Missouri (1044 deaths, 22636 infections).



