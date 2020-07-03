

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Costa said Friday it has extended pause for all its cruises until August 15th, 2020 and has cancelled all cruises in Northern Europe for the remainder of the 2020 summer season.



The decision was taken due to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the company said in a statement.



In addition, the company is also communicating the cancellation of all future cruises of Costa Victoria.



Meanwhile, Costa said it is working alongside all relevant authorities to define health protocols for a potential restart of cruises as soon as possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

