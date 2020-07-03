

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer prices and producer price inflation increased in June, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer prices index rose 12.62 percent year-on-year in June, following an 11.39 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 12.9 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 22.41 percent annually in June. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services, and housing increased by 19.80 percent and 14.95 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.13 percent in June. Economists had expected a 0.65 percent increase.



The producer price index rose 6.17 percent yearly in June, slower than the 5.53 percent increase in May.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for durable goods grew 13.04 percent annually in June and prices for capital goods gained 11.57 percent.



Prices for non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods prices rose by 8.0 percent and 6.14 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices fell 5.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.69 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de