

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago issued an emergency travel order Thursday directing anyone who are entering or returning to Chicago from 15 states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for 14 days.



From Monday, travelers from these states are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said in his order.



Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said this emergency order was issued to help contain the local and national spread of COVID-19.



'This measure is a response to increased and high rates of COVID-19 transmission in certain states and builds on ongoing enforcement measures by the City to slow the transmission of COVID-19, representing a cautious, incremental and evidence-based approach to reopening the city'.



Chicago has experienced several weeks of declining new daily cases, and the percentage of people tested positive for COVID-19 - has fallen steeply and is now under 5 percent. But the city is still considered an area of moderate-high incidence under Centers for Disease Control guidance,



The 15 states included in the list are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.



Travelers from these states, including Chicago residents returning from there, will be directed to quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.



People who violate this order are subject to fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers. The Commissioner of Health may additionally grant exemptions based upon an organization's or business' testing and other control policies.



