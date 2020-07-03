

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the recent press speculation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) confirmed Friday that it is in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for the recovery following COVID-19.



But, no decisions have been made. it's current financial position and liquidity remain strong, the company said in a statement.



Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the company is in the early stages of examining possibilities including selling shares and divesting assets. The company's ITP Aero unit is one potential disposal being considered.



The company could seek up to to 2 billion pounds if it decides to proceed with an equity offering, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



