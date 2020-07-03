Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest custom market research for a flexible packaging company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how our custom market research solution helped a flexible packaging client based out of the US to better understand their customer demands and enhance their overall sales by 23%.

The key challenges faced by the client include

Rising tariff on raw materials

Rapidly changing customer buying behavior

Increasing operational costs

Infiniti's custom market research comprised of:

A customer intelligence engagement to gather insights on primary customer needs and identify reasons behind customer switching to different brands

A market trend analysis study to identify trends in the flexible packaging industry in the United States

A competitive intelligence engagement to analyze competitors' strategies and identify growth opportunities

The market research engagement helped the flexible packaging client to:

Understand customers' buying behavior and innovate packaging materials to suit online shoppers' needs

Identify the best technologies and processes to invest on to yield huge savings

Make technology upgrades before their competitors

Revamp traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques

