

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery notwithstanding recent upbeat data from China and the U.S.



According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country.



Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.



The mood was bearish almost right through the session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33%, Germany's DAX shed 0.64% and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84%, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended notably lower.



Czech Republic and Poland edged down marginally, while Russia closed on the positive side.



Rolls-Royce Holdings tumbled nearly 10%. Next, Smurfit Kappa Group, Meggitt, Melrose, ITV, Barratt Developments, Anglo American, Lloyds Banking, Prudential and Evraz declined 2.5 to 4.5%.



On the other hand, JD Sports Fashion and Taylor Wimpey both ended higher by nearly 3.5%. Hargreaves Lansdown gained 2.7%, while EasyJet, Whitbread and Fresnillo moved up 1 to 1.4%.



In the German market, Continental, Beiersdorf, Henkel, Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas, Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank lost 1 to 2%, while Wirecard and Covestro gained 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively.



In France, Valeo declined more than 3%. LOreal, Peugeot, Michelin, Vivendi, Carrefour, Air Liquide, Hermes International, Renault, Societe Generale and ArcelorMittal lost 1.3 to 2.4%.



On the other hand, Essilor gained more than 1%. Sodexo and STMicroElectronics also closed notably higher.



In economic news, Eurozone private sector activity rebounded in June, as businesses reopened despite challenging economic conditions posed by the coronavirus pandemic, final data from IHS Markit showed. The report said the final composite output index climbed to 48.5 in June from 31.9 in the previous month. The flash score was 47.5.



Both manufacturing output and service sector activity continued to fall in June. The services PMI came in at a four-month high of 48.3 versus 30.5 a month ago and the flash estimate of 47.3.



According to survey data from IHS Markit, the pace of deterioration in the UK service sector slowed sharply in June, as more businesses reopened and started operating after meeting the social distancing requirements meant to fight the coronavirus.



The final CIPS UK services Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 47.1 from 29 in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The flash for June was 47. The latest reading was the highest in four months and well above April's record low of 13.4.



UK consumer sentiment improved at the end of June, according to the flash survey conducted by the market research group GfK. The consumer sentiment index rose three points to -27 over the last two weeks of June. The June reading was -30.



