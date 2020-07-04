FINANCIAL SMARTER: Financial Smarter is on a Mission to Bring Banking and Investment Analysis Work Experience Mentorship Opportunities to More People

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / Making work experience opportunities accessible to candidates who are interested to break into the world of banking and investment analysis, especially recent graduates who are struggling to find their place in the employment market, is a difficult endeavour. There are tons of forces to grapple with, from growing competition, to technological challenges, to logistical issues. Despite these things working against them, Financial Smarter is not stopping to achieve their mission of bringing banking, investment and trading work experience opportunities to more people.

The company, which is headquartered in London, has created mentorship programs that are targeted to provide relevant skills and work experience to young people interested to build their careers in the sectors of banking and investment analysis.

Referred to as Accelerator Employment Programs, their programs' concept harnesses the power of placements and mentoring relationships in helping facilitate the professional development and career growth of recent graduates. To set them apart from other such schemes, however, Financial Smarter made their programs remotely accessible so there will be no barriers like transport costs, geographical location and access problems that usually get in the way of young people to build their work experience.

How Financial Smarter's Accelerator Employment Programs Fit in Today's Market

Traditionally, those wanting to develop valuable skills and work experience to enhance their professional profile need to engage in an internship or apprenticeship. Over the years, however, this system has become one-sided, putting interns and apprentices at a disadvantaged position.

Thinking of easing the burden of gaining work experience through traditional internships and apprenticeships, Financial Smarter have developed an Employment Accelerator Programs are set out to bring the balance back into the endeavour by letting candidates have control over their experience.

Candidates complete a three months mentorship and work experience program remotely, candidates are given an inside look at the banking, investment analysis role. They have to work on a series of tasks that emulate those done by real professionals. Throughout their placement, they are guided by a mentor, who also acts as their sounding board and accountability partner.

With real work experience under their belts as well as support and coaching from Financial Smarter, candidates are able to increase their chances of landing a graduate level job.

Financial Smarter created the mentorship and work experience programs that are fit to minimise the barriers that young people encounter when trying to build their work experience.

Concerned Person Name: Jamie Short

Company: Financial Smarter

Website: http://www.financialsmarter.com/

Official Email: info@financialsmarter.com

Telephone: +4420 8168 0902

SOURCE: Financial Smarter

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596255/Financial-Smarter-is-on-a-Mission-to-Bring-Banking-and-Investment-Analysis-Work-Experience-Mentorship-Opportunities-to-More-People