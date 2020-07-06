

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) and Duke Energy (DUK) said that they have cancelled proposed $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, citing ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty, even after a favorable Supreme Court ruling last month.



The pipeline aimed to carry natural gas 600 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina and underneath the Appalachian Trail. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project was initially announced in 2014.



Dominion Energy said that a series of legal challenges to the project's federal and state permits has caused significant project cost increases and timing delays. The recent public guidance of project cost has increased to $8 billion from the original estimate of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.



In addition, the most recent public estimate of commercial in-service in early 2022 represents a nearly three-and- a-half-year delay with uncertainty remaining.



Separately, Duke Energy said that it will continue advancing its ambitious clean energy goals without the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by investing in renewables, battery storage, energy efficiency programs and grid projects.



Duke Energy said its five-year $56 billion capital investment plan will balance affordability for customers and create value for communities.



Duke Energy noted that it has reduced its carbon emissions by 39% from 2005 and remains on track to cut its carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030. The company also has an ambitious clean energy goal of reaching net-zero emissions from electricity generation by 2050.



In September 2020, Duke Energy plans to file its Integrated Resource Plans (IRP) for the Carolinas after an extensive process of working with the state's leaders, policymakers, customers and other stakeholders. The IRPs will include multiple scenarios to support a path to a cleaner energy future in the Carolinas.



