

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) and thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will collaborate exclusively in key regions, using their complementary technology, engineering and project execution strengths to develop projects supplying green hydrogen, Air Products said in a statement.



thyssenkrupp will deliver its technology and supply specific engineering, equipment and technical services for water electrolysis plants to be built, owned and operated by Air Products.



Air Products stated that the collaboration leverages thyssenkrupp's technology supporting Air Products' development of green hydrogen as an energy carrier for sustainable transportation, chemicals and power generation.



