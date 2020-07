BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data. Orders are forecast to climb 15 percent on month in May, in contrast to a 25.8 percent decline posted in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1289 against the greenback, 121.58 against the yen, 1.0647 against the franc and 0.9035 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



