

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) said that it has temporarily halted operations at the Inmaculada, due to its workers testing positive for Covid-19.



Hochschild expects to resume operations as soon as a safe and healthy workforce can return to site. Inmaculada will continue with a reduced workforce operating care and maintenance activities at the site.



Both Pallancata in Peru and San Jose in Argentina currently remain in operation.



