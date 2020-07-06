

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit Group (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) reported that, in the first half of 2020, net sales decreased by 9.8% to 1.468 billion Swiss francs. This includes negative currency effects totalling 87 million francs. In local currencies, sales figure declined by 4.5%. The Group noted that, since mid-March, the construction industry in Europe has been negatively impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.



For the second quarter, currency-adjusted sales declined 10.7% to 671 million Swiss francs. Geberit said, despite the restrictions enforced due to COVID-19, the supply chain at the company remained largely intact during the first six months of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

