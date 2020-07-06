

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Monday after Chinese markets logged their best one-day gain in five years on hopes of a quick economic recovery and amid positive commentary on the market from state media.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 67 points, or 1.34 percent, at 5,074 after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.



Automaker Renault rallied 2.2 percent and Peugeot climbed 2.5 percent on signs that the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis is building up steam.



Luxury goods maker LVMH rose over 1 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone investor confidence improved in July, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed. The investor confidence index improved to -18.2 in July from -24.8 in June.



Retail sales activity also rebounded strongly in the euro area in May, as lockdown restrictions were eased in most countries.



Sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone rose by 17.8 percent in May from April, Eurostat data showed.



