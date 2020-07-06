

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA), a manufacturer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, announced Monday that Patrick Williams has joined as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



Williams succeeds Deborah Andrews, who announced her retirement plan in December last year. Williams is reporting to Caren Mason, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Andrews, who was with the company for over 25 years, will continue in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition of duties to Williams.



Williams joins STAAR with over 20 years of financial and operational management experience with public companies. He was most recently at Sientra, Inc., where he initially served as the Chief Financial Officer before transitioning to the General Manager of the miraDry business unit.



Prior to Sientra, Williams was Chief Financial Officer of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., a medical device company that was acquired in 2017. He has also served as Vice President at NuVasive, Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STAAR SURGICAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de