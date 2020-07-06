

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved the company's next-generation Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator or ICD and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator or CRT-D devices.



The company noted that the devices bring new benefits to patients with heart rhythm disorders, including a patient-preferred design without compromising battery longevity and MRI compatibility.



In addition, the new devices offer Bluetooth technology and a new patient smartphone app for improved remote monitoring, allowing for increased patient/physician engagement and streamlined communications.



The Gallant system received CE Mark for use across Europe earlier this year.



