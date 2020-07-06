

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production declined for the second month in a row in May, though at a softer pace, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 7.4 percent decrease in April.



Among the main industrial groups, capital goods production decreased 15.0 percent annually in May. Output of intermediate goods and energy declined 8.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of consumer goods increased 1.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in May, after a 6.9 percent decrease in the prior month. Output rose for the first time in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de